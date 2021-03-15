Alla

Roses. Bouquet

Roses. Bouquet app vector illustration
I'm newbie. I love to draw since childhood. Study illustrator has recently started. I will be glad of your assessment of my first job

my works on https://www.behance.net/allycik3831d5

Posted on Mar 15, 2021
