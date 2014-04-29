Vikram Rojo

Coffee Directions Logo

Vikram Rojo
Vikram Rojo
  • Save
Coffee Directions Logo logo branding icon flat illustration
Download color palette

Direction and production of a logo concept, collaborating with Amy Katz on illustration

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2014
Vikram Rojo
Vikram Rojo

More by Vikram Rojo

View profile
    • Like