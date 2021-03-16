David Rosas • Modules

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, Dribbblers! 👋
Let's take a closer look at David Rosas, a project where we combined a theme-solution like Shopify with a custom design.
We designed every section and component on this website to embrace modularity.
Structurally similar sections resulted in recognizable patterns for users. And modular components allowed creating unique pages without heavy implementation.
Apart from the Homepage elements, we created a modular page to showcase the Collections. We had several sections that could be mix and matched and come up with layouts that felt unique to a given context.
Read everything about this luxurious journey → Case Study
—
If you like our work follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and/or Behance.