Pixelmatters

David Rosas • Modules

Pixelmatters
Pixelmatters
Hire Us
  • Save
David Rosas • Modules website design website designer ecommerce shop shopify website shopify marketing shopify ecommerce business ecommerce design productdesign product page jewerly ux ui uxui ecommerce
Download color palette

Hey, Dribbblers! 👋

Let's take a closer look at David Rosas, a project where we combined a theme-solution like Shopify with a custom design.

We designed every section and component on this website to embrace modularity.

Structurally similar sections resulted in recognizable patterns for users. And modular components allowed creating unique pages without heavy implementation.
Apart from the Homepage elements, we created a modular page to showcase the Collections. We had several sections that could be mix and matched and come up with layouts that felt unique to a given context.

Read everything about this luxurious journey → Case Study


If you like our work follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and/or Behance.

Pixelmatters
Pixelmatters
Digital Product Studio
Hire Us

More by Pixelmatters

View profile
    • Like