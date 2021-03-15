Slavo Glinsky

iOS Brightness control - Protopie screen recording

Brightness control is my favorite part of iOS.
🔆

Huge props to a designer of dark mode icon interaction! Re-creating it was a blast!

Made with love in Protopie!

👉 Free source file

Pieday dribble main creative
Rebound of
Posted on Mar 15, 2021
Building magical experiences powered by AI
