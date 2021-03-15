iOS Brightness control - Protopie screen recording

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brightness control is my favorite part of iOS.
🔆
Huge props to a designer of dark mode icon interaction! Re-creating it was a blast!
Made with love in Protopie!
👉 Free source file
Let's connect on other platforms!
Follow me on dribbble
Follow me on twitter