Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
JJ

Simple Math Game - SAVE THE []

JJ
JJ
  • Save
Simple Math Game - SAVE THE [] prototyping protopie motion animation game interaction playoffs pieday
Download color palette

Protopie PlayOff!
Simple Math Game - SAVE THE []

How to play?
Top+Bottom=?
For the best experience, please download font and install it.
https://fonts.google.com/share?selection.family=Press%20Start%202P

Protopie Link
https://cloud.protopie.io/p/ddafee0bcd

Update
● New characters
● UI updated
#PieDay #PlayOff #ProtoPie

Pieday dribble main creative
Rebound of
Free your ideas with ProtoPie!
By ProtoPie
View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2021
JJ
JJ

More by JJ

View profile
    • Like