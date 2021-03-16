Shakuro Graphics

Craftverse Illustration: High Tech DIY

Cosplay is not only about sewing and metalwork. Just imagine how cool it is to wear your favorite game gear made with 3D printers and the like in real life✊
When working on illustrations for Craftverse, a developing online community for cosplayers, we chose a rich color palette perfect for dark backgrounds with gradients for added depth.

