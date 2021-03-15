Albina Shaymieva

#Мusic player UX/UI in Figma Mobile App Design #DailyUI #009

Albina Shaymieva
Albina Shaymieva
  • Save
#Мusic player UX/UI in Figma Mobile App Design #DailyUI #009 figma mobile app design ui design playlist audio music player ui
Download color palette

Hey guys,
I am very happy to share an exploration of music player design
I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2021
Albina Shaymieva
Albina Shaymieva

More by Albina Shaymieva

View profile
    • Like