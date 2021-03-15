Alex Borges

Beatles Iconic Moments - Protopie

I took the weekend to participate on this great #PlayOff and practice the #ProtoPie tool. I'm amazed how powerful it is.
It also was a lot of fun being able to apply my illustrations of my favorite band! Looking forward for the next #PieDay!

#PieDay #PlayOff #ProtoPie

Pieday dribble main creative
Rebound of
Free your ideas with ProtoPie!
By ProtoPie
Posted on Mar 15, 2021
