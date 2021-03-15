Beatles Iconic Moments - Protopie

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I took the weekend to participate on this great #PlayOff and practice the #ProtoPie tool. I'm amazed how powerful it is.
It also was a lot of fun being able to apply my illustrations of my favorite band! Looking forward for the next #PieDay!
#PieDay #PlayOff #ProtoPie