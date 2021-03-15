Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Avneet Rayar
Fibonalabs

Clay Studio Interface - Neumorphism

Avneet Rayar
Fibonalabs
Avneet Rayar for Fibonalabs
Hire Us
  • Save
Clay Studio Interface - Neumorphism soft interface minimal design user interface design neumorphism ui design
Download color palette

Neumorphism - it’s a trend in its own!
Born out of skeuomorphism and minimalism.

I tried my hands on creating this soft interface which is all about the color of the entire screen, entirely creating a unique experience for users.

Show some love if you like it!

Fibonalabs
Fibonalabs
Hire Us

More by Fibonalabs

View profile
    • Like