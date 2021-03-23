Splitwise - onboarding

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
splitwise is an app that makes it easy to split bills with friends and family.
Most people want to be fair to each other, but sometimes
they forget, or can’t decide on what fair is.
Because the app is mostly about fairness and balances. I thought of the yin yang style, which gives a sense of zen and a balanced experience 😉
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120647667/Splitwise-rebrand-concept-expenses-share-app