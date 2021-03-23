Naomi Perman

Splitwise - onboarding

Naomi Perman
Naomi Perman
Hire Me
  • Save
Splitwise - onboarding user flow graphic design app splash product designer branding rebranding rebrand onboarding screen onboarding splitwise adobe photoshop redesign ui ux ui design logo mobile app design adobe xd adobe illustrator
Splitwise - onboarding user flow graphic design app splash product designer branding rebranding rebrand onboarding screen onboarding splitwise adobe photoshop redesign ui ux ui design logo mobile app design adobe xd adobe illustrator
Splitwise - onboarding user flow graphic design app splash product designer branding rebranding rebrand onboarding screen onboarding splitwise adobe photoshop redesign ui ux ui design logo mobile app design adobe xd adobe illustrator
Splitwise - onboarding user flow graphic design app splash product designer branding rebranding rebrand onboarding screen onboarding splitwise adobe photoshop redesign ui ux ui design logo mobile app design adobe xd adobe illustrator
Splitwise - onboarding user flow graphic design app splash product designer branding rebranding rebrand onboarding screen onboarding splitwise adobe photoshop redesign ui ux ui design logo mobile app design adobe xd adobe illustrator
Download color palette
  1. splitwise_onboarding.jpg
  2. Comp 1.mp4
  3. splitwise_signin_addaction_creategroup_addexpense.png
  4. Artboard 2.png.jpg
  5. user flow bg.jpg
  6. Web 1920 – 47.jpg

splitwise is an app that makes it easy to split bills with friends and family.
Most people want to be fair to each other, but sometimes
they forget, or can’t decide on what fair is.

Because the app is mostly about fairness and balances. I thought of the yin yang style, which gives a sense of zen and a balanced experience 😉

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120647667/Splitwise-rebrand-concept-expenses-share-app

Naomi Perman
Naomi Perman
Welcome to my portfolio on dribbble, have fun :)
Hire Me

More by Naomi Perman

View profile
    • Like