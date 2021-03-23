Splitwise - onboarding

splitwise is an app that makes it easy to split bills with friends and family.

Most people want to be fair to each other, but sometimes

they forget, or can’t decide on what fair is.

Because the app is mostly about fairness and balances. I thought of the yin yang style, which gives a sense of zen and a balanced experience 😉

