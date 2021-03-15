Altadata EPO SAAS Product Landing Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
We are live! Check out www.altadata.io
Hi all, as promised I am sharing designs from Altadata project. I would appreciate your feedback and re-shots 😎 Stay in the loop (save, like and follow) for other designs from this project.
Cheers.
TL:DR:
Subscription page for EPO, the data insights product by Altadata.io
Steps:
Research, Product Strategy, Information Architecture, User Experience Design, User Interface Design, Prototype
Journey:
I had the privilege to collaborate with Altadata as their product designer since 2018. In 2019 we launched Altadata.io; a ready-to-use data marketplace, as an MVP. The MVP evoked investor’s and the community’s interest and created a buzz in the market. As they moved forward in their journey, they arrived at a point where they had to re-define their focus as a company like every evolving business. With the expansion of the sector and financially strong new players entering the market, Altadata was facing many challenges regarding their future.
We started second round of our collaboration in October 2020 and developed a completely new product strategy, experience, and visual design. We are currently in staging and finalizing the front-end development. My team will be Altadata’s design partner for all products. Currently, we are in the planning stage for EPO v2.0, partner, and customer products.
Client: Altadata
Year: 2020 October - Ongoing