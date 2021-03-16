Biyi Adetunji

Dating App

Dating App figma design system freebies dailyui mobile dating
A dating app created with StencilUI Design system.⁠⁠
Stencil UI is a free mobile design system I made in Figma. With over 1000 growing components and styles, StencilUI gives you a quick start to mobile design and also allows you to design mobile app in a breeze.⁠⁠
https://www.figma.com/community/file/950915246834995369/StencilUI--Design-system-UIKit

Posted on Mar 16, 2021
