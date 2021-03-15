Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design for Self-service storage located in Canada

Logo Design for Self-service storage located in Canada identity brand canadian logo leaf logo simple guard block grid logo grid red logo design logo self-service canadian storage app lock maple leaf maple canada storage
Logo design for The Simple Storage Company. This is Self-service storage located in Canada.

Special for simplestorage.ca

Business details:
- Self-storage business in Canada looking to utilize automation, and technology into making the customer service much more pleasant and available 24/7.

Brand Expectations:
- Needs to be recognizable from a highway (Bold).
- Needs to be trustworthy & safe.
- Needs to be simplistic & classy. (no animation or cheap childish design)

