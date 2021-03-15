Logo Design for Self-service storage located in Canada

Logo design for The Simple Storage Company. This is Self-service storage located in Canada.

Special for simplestorage.ca

Business details:

- Self-storage business in Canada looking to utilize automation, and technology into making the customer service much more pleasant and available 24/7.

Brand Expectations:

- Needs to be recognizable from a highway (Bold).

- Needs to be trustworthy & safe.

- Needs to be simplistic & classy. (no animation or cheap childish design)

