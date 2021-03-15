Logo Design for Self-service storage located in Canada

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design for The Simple Storage Company. This is Self-service storage located in Canada.
Special for simplestorage.ca
Business details:
- Self-storage business in Canada looking to utilize automation, and technology into making the customer service much more pleasant and available 24/7.
Brand Expectations:
- Needs to be recognizable from a highway (Bold).
- Needs to be trustworthy & safe.
- Needs to be simplistic & classy. (no animation or cheap childish design)
Let me know your thoughts!
Available for crafting your ideas.
Hire me - to.milyaev.co@gmail.com
Thanks 😊