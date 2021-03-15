Advanced Persona Template Dark

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Advanced Persona Template is an Open Source and Free to Use Template for Figma. Advanced Persona Template is made with the Auto-Layout. The layout will adapt to the content of your persona. Open this File in Figma.
After getting over 1.5k downloads on the light version, I wanted to add a dark version to the free resource.
The design is inspired by the article "Make Your Personas Great Again in 7 Simple Steps" by Slava Shestopalov, contributing writer at Smashing Magazine.
Feel free to check the light version ofAdvanced Persona Template.
