Advanced Persona Template Dark

Advanced Persona Template is an Open Source and Free to Use Template for Figma. Advanced Persona Template is made with the Auto-Layout. The layout will adapt to the content of your persona. Open this File in Figma.

After getting over 1.5k downloads on the light version, I wanted to add a dark version to the free resource.

The design is inspired by the article "Make Your Personas Great Again in 7 Simple Steps" by Slava Shestopalov, contributing writer at Smashing Magazine.

Feel free to check the light version ofAdvanced Persona Template.

