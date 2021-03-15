Xentury

Unifin Brand ecosystem

Unifin is a centralized financial management platform that connects multiple finance-related services under one unified app. Unifin has a rich service portfolio that enables the users to step upon well informed financial decisions.

For the detailed case study: https://bit.ly/unifincase

We are available for digital product development projects.
https://xentury.design/

