Finance Mobile App

Finance Mobile App mobile design mobile app banking finance app finance product designer product design ui designer android iphone ux designer mobile product app ux design ui design design ux ui designer
  1. dribble-1.png
  2. dribble-2.png
  3. iphone-1.png
  4. iphone-2.png
  5. iphone-3.png

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I designed a trending Mobile Application for Online Banking. It shows payment, history, and also transactions of the current month. I used some decent colors to make it different and unique but keep the design simple and minimal. It can also help you find different options in exploring and improving your skills.

Show some love and please Press “Like”.😍

Please leave your constructive feedback ❤️

Available for new projects: abhi.document@gmail.com

Let’s connect:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhichatterjee/
Medium: https://abhi-chatterjee.medium.com/

