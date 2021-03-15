Finance Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀
I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I designed a trending Mobile Application for Online Banking. It shows payment, history, and also transactions of the current month. I used some decent colors to make it different and unique but keep the design simple and minimal. It can also help you find different options in exploring and improving your skills.
Available for new projects: abhi.document@gmail.com
Let’s connect:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhichatterjee/
Medium: https://abhi-chatterjee.medium.com/