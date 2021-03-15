The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, guys! How’s it going? We have a new shot — a dating app 👩‍❤️‍👨 Check it out!

It’s pretty hard to meet your partner offline, right? 💜In our dating app you can find your twin soul.

On the first screen there is the onboarding which helps get to know the app. Then there is a home screen where you see suggested partners and already matched ones.

➡️Swipe to the right to like a user.

⬅️To the left - to dislike.

Want to know more about potential twin soul? Push the card and check the detailed profile description with interests, geolocation and linked social networks.

🔔Turn on notifications in the top right to stay updated about the latest matches.

🕶For this app, we used the dark theme to make it more expressive adding bright pink contrasts to bring the user’s focus to the key parts of the app.

Created by Polina Tolmacheva

