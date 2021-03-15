Purrweb UI

Dating App

Hi, guys! How’s it going? We have a new shot — a dating app 👩‍❤️‍👨 Check it out!

It’s pretty hard to meet your partner offline, right? 💜In our dating app you can find your twin soul.

On the first screen there is the onboarding which helps get to know the app. Then there is a home screen where you see suggested partners and already matched ones.

➡️Swipe to the right to like a user.
⬅️To the left - to dislike.

Want to know more about potential twin soul? Push the card and check the detailed profile description with interests, geolocation and linked social networks.

🔔Turn on notifications in the top right to stay updated about the latest matches.

🕶For this app, we used the dark theme to make it more expressive adding bright pink contrasts to bring the user’s focus to the key parts of the app.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Polina Tolmacheva

