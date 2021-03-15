MyDays.. Gratitude Diary Concept.

Trending designs to inspire you
MyDays is a simple and minimalistic gratitude diary and memory keeping app concept. It lets users write down their best memories of the day, along with photos and video, and put them in a time capsule to be sent back to users after a set number of years.
