Shopping Center - Shops

Hello guys,
last year i was pretty much inactive on dribbble and I was working on projects that cant be showed yet.
So at least I would like to show you some of my work that i was working on lately. Its simple design for shopping center that was part of the visual exploration for potentional new client.
Hope you will like it and have a nice day ya all.