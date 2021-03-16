Peter Vaník
SCR design

Shopping Center - Homepage

Shopping Center - Homepage minimal homepage ui simple shops fashion shopping center shopping
  1. Shot 01.png
  2. Shot 02.png
  3. Homepage Dizajn.png

Hello guys,

last year i was pretty much inactive on dribbble and I was working on projects that cant be showed yet.

So at least I would like to show you some of my work that i was working on lately. Its simple design for shopping center that was part of the visual exploration for potentional new client.

Hope you will like it and have a nice day ya all.

Posted on Mar 16, 2021
