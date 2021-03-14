Ahmad Magdi

BlaBla Connect - Corporate Website

Ahmad Magdi
Ahmad Magdi
Hire Me
  • Save
BlaBla Connect - Corporate Website design illustration concept interface ux ui uxui ux design ux ui design uidesign ui ux website design corporate uiux ui web design webdesign website web
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
View full project on Behance

---------------------
Work Inquiries 👇🏻
✉️ iamahmadmagdi@gmail.com
---------------------
Follow Me on 👇🏻
Behance | Linkedin | Dribbble

Ahmad Magdi
Ahmad Magdi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ahmad Magdi

View profile
    • Like