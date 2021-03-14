ALI HAMZA

Desktop App (Adobe XD)

ALI HAMZA
ALI HAMZA
  • Save
Desktop App (Adobe XD) figma design figma adobe illustrator adobe photoshop adobe xd message app messenger application app design app desktop application desktop design desktop app
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!

This is a Messenger Desktop App Modern & Beautiful Design.

Please press L to like! Thanks.

Available for new projects! Let's have a talk:
alihamza.contact@gmail.com

Behance || LinkedIn

ALI HAMZA
ALI HAMZA

More by ALI HAMZA

View profile
    • Like