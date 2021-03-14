🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
A travel app created with StencilUI Design system.
Stencil UI is a free mobile design system I made in Figma. With over 1000 growing components and styles, StencilUI gives you a quick start to mobile design and also allows you to design mobile app in a breeze.
https://www.figma.com/community/file/950915246834995369/StencilUI--Design-system-UIKit