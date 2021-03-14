Sajib Das Supriyo

Beauty Salon Website Design

Sajib Das Supriyo
Sajib Das Supriyo
Hire Me
  • Save
Beauty Salon Website Design sajib creative simple webdesign web design popular design web photoshop minimal graphic design ui concept clean blue art popular shot design website salon beauty
Beauty Salon Website Design sajib creative simple webdesign web design popular design web photoshop minimal graphic design ui concept clean blue art popular shot design website salon beauty
Download color palette
  1. Thumbnail - Beauty Salon Website Design.jpg
  2. Beauty Salon Website Design.jpg

Hello Folks
After a while, I am back again with another design.
This time a Beauty Salon Website Design. Hope you guys like this concept. Feel free to share your feedback.

Press "Like" to share some love!

Follow me on Dribbble

I am available for new projects.

Email: supriyosajib@gmail.com
Skype: live:supriyosajib

756a6fded546cc059afe3ee3d10877f2
Rebound of
Beauty Salon Web Exploration
By Sajib Das Supriyo
Sajib Das Supriyo
Sajib Das Supriyo
User Interface Designer ✨
Hire Me

More by Sajib Das Supriyo

View profile
    • Like