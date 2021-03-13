Sergio Cruz

My first shot!

My first shot! illustrator blob brush drawing one world hello world purple sky big header flat illustration univers space starry night excited love helloworld hello graphic design firstshot illustration design
Hello World! Wow, I made it! I am soooo excited, you couldn't believe it. I did this just to prove myself that I could break my fear of posting anything on the internet. Hi everyone, I love & admire you all.

fantastigraphics.com

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn

