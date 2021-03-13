Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PieDay | Book App

This prototype was created during the time that I set aside for practising ProtoPie. It's a simple book application where you can select a colour mode that you like, and the interface automatically adjusts depending on your selection.

Hope you like it!

#PieDay #PlayOff #ProtoPie

pieday-book-app.pie
20 MB
Posted on Mar 13, 2021
Welcome to My Design Playground on Dribbble

