PieDay | Book App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This prototype was created during the time that I set aside for practising ProtoPie. It's a simple book application where you can select a colour mode that you like, and the interface automatically adjusts depending on your selection.
Hope you like it!
#PieDay #PlayOff #ProtoPie