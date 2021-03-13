Maximillian Piras

Algorithm Vision

Comparing how TikTok's interface provides quicker & cleaner user engagement data than Instagram.

From my latest article:
https://uxdesign.cc/designing-algorithm-friendly-interfaces-84da3ed076a9

Product Designer, startup focused.

