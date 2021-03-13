Jack Yates

Fire Alarm

Jack Yates
Jack Yates
  • Save
Fire Alarm fire safety fire alarm reverse engineering product design productdesign product design software design autodesk inventor 3d modelling 3d modeling 3d modeler 3d model 3d
Download color palette

A space model of a smoke beacon. Precise reverse engineering of the physical product was used to create the model on Autodesk Inventor for REDETEC Ltd, a fire detection equipment manufacturer in Manchester UK.

Need your own products reverse-engineered? Head to www.jackyatesdesign.com and get in touch.

Jack Yates
Jack Yates

More by Jack Yates

View profile
    • Like