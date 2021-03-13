Fire Alarm

Trending designs to inspire you
A space model of a smoke beacon. Precise reverse engineering of the physical product was used to create the model on Autodesk Inventor for REDETEC Ltd, a fire detection equipment manufacturer in Manchester UK.
Need your own products reverse-engineered? Head to www.jackyatesdesign.com and get in touch.