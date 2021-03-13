Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beatlys Calligraphy Script

Beatlys Calligraphy Script typeface font signature calligraphy ligature fashion typography script handwritten handwriting handlettering design modern logo branding
Beatlys is a modern calligraphy script font that has a clean, thin, and smooth vibe.
Beatlys is perfect for logo and branding projects, wedding invitation designs, photography, fashion, advertisements, product label and packaging, watermark, and other projects that need a handwritten and signature style.

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/beatlys/ref/542206/

