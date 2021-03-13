Beatlys Calligraphy Script

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Beatlys is a modern calligraphy script font that has a clean, thin, and smooth vibe.
Beatlys is perfect for logo and branding projects, wedding invitation designs, photography, fashion, advertisements, product label and packaging, watermark, and other projects that need a handwritten and signature style.
Download here:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/beatlys/ref/542206/