Vinicius Pineschi
Beta Pepperoni

Apellidos Vencedor - website responsive

Vinicius Pineschi
Beta Pepperoni
Vinicius Pineschi for Beta Pepperoni
Hire Us
  • Save
Apellidos Vencedor - website responsive web peru design branding website web design ux design ui ui design interactive
Apellidos Vencedor - website responsive web peru design branding website web design ux design ui ui design interactive
Apellidos Vencedor - website responsive web peru design branding website web design ux design ui ui design interactive
Apellidos Vencedor - website responsive web peru design branding website web design ux design ui ui design interactive
Apellidos Vencedor - website responsive web peru design branding website web design ux design ui ui design interactive
Apellidos Vencedor - website responsive web peru design branding website web design ux design ui ui design interactive
Download color palette
  1. dribble_vencedor07.jpg
  2. dribble_vencedor08.jpg
  3. dribble_vencedor09.jpg
  4. dribble_vencedor12.jpg
  5. dribble_vencedor10.jpg
  6. dribble_vencedor11.jpg

The project developed with FCB Mayo agency.
A website that tells the story of 4 different families that have the name of a color as their last names.
Client: Vencedor Perú

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2021
Beta Pepperoni
Beta Pepperoni
We help Purpose-driven founders from Idea to MLP.
Hire Us

More by Beta Pepperoni

View profile
    • Like