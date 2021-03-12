Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Winner Screen, Films With Friends

Winner Screen, Films With Friends minimal clean ux ui graphic design design branding art app
This is the winners screen to an app called Films With Friends I designed in November of 2020. The app concept was originally pitched to me as "Tinder for movies" and was designed to harness the swipe process of dating apps to help groups of friends pick a movie to watch together.

Visually I wanted to turn the phone in your hand into a VHS box, referencing the experience of going to a Blockbuster or Hollywood Video and picking up the boxes and flipping them over to read a synopsis before picking your film.

This being the final screen of the app experience we wanted to mix it up a bit so we switched out the background palette to the tertiary palette we had used earlier in the app.

Posted on Mar 12, 2021
Iranian American Artist and Designer

