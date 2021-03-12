Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stephan Jahanshahi

Game Space, Films With Friends

Stephan Jahanshahi
Stephan Jahanshahi
Game Space, Films With Friends minimal clean ux ui graphic design design branding art app
This is the game space for an app called Films With Friends I designed in November of 2020. The app concept was originally pitched to me as "Tinder for movies" and was designed to harness the swipe process of dating apps to help groups of friends pick a movie to watch together.

Visually I wanted to turn the phone in your hand into a VHS box, referencing the experience of going to a Blockbuster or Hollywood Video and picking up the boxes and flipping them over to read a synopsis before picking your film.

For the game space, we wanted to prioritize speed of experience and so we went with a barebones approach to the experience, prioritizing the promotional image of the film, offering a title, year and brief synopsis. Our goal was to harness users intuitive response to the films and not overthink whether they'd want to watch it or not.

Posted on Mar 12, 2021
