Join A Group page, Films With Friends

This is the join a group screen to an app called Films With Friends I designed in November of 2020. The app concept was originally pitched to me as "Tinder for movies" and was designed to harness the swipe process of dating apps to help groups of friends pick a movie to watch together.

Visually I wanted to turn the phone in your hand into a VHS box, referencing the experience of going to a Blockbuster or Hollywood Video and picking up the boxes and flipping them over to read a synopsis before picking your film.

Here in the join a group page I went with a simple inversion of the gradient palettes found in other pages in the app to break up the visual monotony while staying consistent with the app's branding.