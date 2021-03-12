Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ali Haider

Snaps - Dark Minimal Personal Photography Design

Ali Haider
Ali Haider
  • Save
Snaps - Dark Minimal Personal Photography Design minimal design ux ui themeforest photogrpahy image web uxui ux wordpress theme snaps
Download color palette

Ciao dribbblers,

I am excited to share the design I've been working on, today with you. I hope you like it.

I hope you'll like it. Feel free to leave feedback, don't forget to don't forget to check out the attachment for full pixels and show some ❤️ (press L)

Don't forget to follow on BehanceDribbble
I share UX/UI related tips & Resources daily on Instagram Follow on Instagram

Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2021
Ali Haider
Ali Haider

More by Ali Haider

View profile
    • Like