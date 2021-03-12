Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hi everyone✌🏻

This is another Tabbar animation 🔥

Designed in adobe xd and then it got motion in "Adobe after effects".

It's easy to use on phone by Lottie library (using Bodymovin script).

Hope you like it❤️

Motion Designer & 3D Modeler
