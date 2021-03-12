Resume/CV - Anderson

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/gPa61r
For those looking for a professional template, 'Anderson' offers a skillfully crafted design, plus matching cover letter (including sample letter) for a complete presentation.
International A4 & US Letter sizes included
Includes 80 Social Icons for use within your layout (InDesign/Illustrator/EPS/PNG).
All artwork and text is fully customisable; edit the typography, wording, colors and layout. Each template uses a strong baseline/document grid which will allow you to edit or add to the layout very easily.
ONE of the following Software Packages required:
Adobe InDesign CS4 or above
or Adobe Photoshop CS2 or above
or Microsoft Word (version 2007 or above) Windows or Mac
Features:
A4 Size - 210 x 297mm + bleed
Letter Size - 8.5 x 11 inch + bleed
Baseline / Document Grid
Perfectly Aligned Typography
Ready to Print, High Resolution files: just add in your details
All Paragraph/Character/Object Styles organised and grouped (only for InDesign)
Typographic, Clean Modern Layout
Very Easy to Edit with Extensive Help File PDF included
Only FREE Fonts Used
Fonts Used: Rubik, available from: http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/rubik
Customisation Steps:
Download main ZIP file
Install required fonts
Start editing
Save file as PDF
Email / Upload or Print it on any printer
Included Files:
CC+ InDesign Files (INDD)
CS4/5/6+ InDesign Files (IDML)
CS2+ Photoshop Files (PSD)
Microsoft Word Files (DOCX)
Illustrator/EPS/InDesign Social Icons (AI / EPS / INDD / IDML / PNG)
PDF Files for each version
Extensive Help File PDF
Design/Images/Mockups Used: Any design/images/mockups used are for preview purposes only and are not included in the download.