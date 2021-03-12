Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Agente

Design for a Mobile App for Healthy Weight Loss

Agente
Agente
  • Save
Design for a Mobile App for Healthy Weight Loss research mapping personas ux research agente ux design ui ui design
Download color palette

Just finished a startup-project for people, who want to get in shape in a friendly way for their health.🌿 Read the full case study by the link: https://bit.ly/3pVfyqf

We have done UX research, made UX and UI, created an information structure, person cards and developed native iOS app. Go on for more!

And as usually, we are open to new projects - feel free to get in touch! 📧

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2021
Agente
Agente

More by Agente

View profile
    • Like