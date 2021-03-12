Design for a Mobile App for Healthy Weight Loss

Trending designs to inspire you
Just finished a startup-project for people, who want to get in shape in a friendly way for their health.🌿 Read the full case study by the link: https://bit.ly/3pVfyqf
We have done UX research, made UX and UI, created an information structure, person cards and developed native iOS app. Go on for more!
And as usually, we are open to new projects - feel free to get in touch! 📧