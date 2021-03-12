Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vasily Friedrichsberg

Israel - Coat of Arms

The national coat of arms of Israel in a minimalist design style

For the development were used programs Adobe Photoshop & Adobe Illustrator

The coat of arms of the State of Israel is a heraldic shield with a menorah depicted on it. The seven-branched candlestick is framed with olive branches, symbolizing peace; under the base of the menorah there is an inscription: ישראל - "Israel".

This design project is illustrated, as a presentation
of a design solution in modern trends in graphic design

