Israel - Coat of Arms

The national coat of arms of Israel in a minimalist design style
For the development were used programs Adobe Photoshop & Adobe Illustrator
The coat of arms of the State of Israel is a heraldic shield with a menorah depicted on it. The seven-branched candlestick is framed with olive branches, symbolizing peace; under the base of the menorah there is an inscription: ישראל - "Israel".
This design project is illustrated, as a presentation
of a design solution in modern trends in graphic design
