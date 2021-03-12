Vasily Friedrichsberg

Sweden - Coat of Arms

Vasily Friedrichsberg
Vasily Friedrichsberg
  • Save
Sweden - Coat of Arms minimalistic design national emblem sweden logo heraldry emblem coat of arms branding brand identity
Sweden - Coat of Arms minimalistic design national emblem sweden logo heraldry emblem coat of arms branding brand identity
Download color palette
  1. Швеция.jpg
  2. Швеция.jpg

The national coat of arms of Sweden in a minimalist design style

For the development were used programs Adobe Photoshop & Adobe Illustrator

Coat of arms of Sweden and is an azure shield with three open gold crowns, two over one, surmounted by the Swedish royal crown.
Three crowns on a blue field appeared in Sweden
in the 14th century under King Albrecht of Mecklenburg

This design project is illustrated, as a presentation
of a design solution in modern trends in graphic design

This project - cutt.ly/WzIdEL1

Vasily Friedrichsberg
Vasily Friedrichsberg

More by Vasily Friedrichsberg

View profile
    • Like