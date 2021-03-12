Sweden - Coat of Arms

The national coat of arms of Sweden in a minimalist design style

For the development were used programs Adobe Photoshop & Adobe Illustrator

Coat of arms of Sweden and is an azure shield with three open gold crowns, two over one, surmounted by the Swedish royal crown.

Three crowns on a blue field appeared in Sweden

in the 14th century under King Albrecht of Mecklenburg

This design project is illustrated, as a presentation

of a design solution in modern trends in graphic design

This project - cutt.ly/WzIdEL1