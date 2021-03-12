Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shakuro Graphics

Craftverse Illustration: Cosplayers

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Craftverse Illustration: Cosplayers digital artwork web illustration cosplayers cosplay graphic digital art character illustration illustration for web flat character design illustration art illustrator vector character shakuro art design illustration
Cheers to all cosplay fans!✌️
One of our current projects is Craftverse — an online community for cosplayers to showcase their work, share, learn, and connect. Our first task is to create illustrations for their landing page where they tell about themselves and their project that they plan to develop with the help of Kickstarter.

