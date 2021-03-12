🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The One With 100 Stepping Stones ✨
https://journey.brucira.com/
Brucira couldn't feel more proud to hit a century milestone in design projects as an agency.
In this journey, we got an opportunity to work with brilliant minds across 10+ countries!
We brainstormed, relied on caffeine to catch up with the time zones, hustled when we had to and delivered our best!
As designers, we worship neat design and in this journey, we realized the true potential of neat design.
Stay tuned with Brucira for the next shot in the series of #BruciraTurns3
Here’s a closer look at our journey over the last 3 years: https://journey.brucira.com/ ❤️