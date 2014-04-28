Hey guys,

my brotha from another mother @David Kovalev and I are working on setting up a cowork place in our little town called Hive. The idea is simple - create a perfect space for creatives that don't mind working hard and creating the sweet stuff. And that is why we named it Hive!

I wanted the logo to be fun and also have a meaning. So I started off with a regular brush-pen trying to make the letters feel soft, bubbly, sticky basically honey-like. A few minutes later it hit me, I'm using the wrong stuff, why not just go with the real honey! Haha so here's my first attempt to it.

Any suggestions, ideas or feedback are always welcomed. Yall have a wonderful and ultra productive week! #happymonday :)

