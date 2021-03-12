Trending designs to inspire you
Shot 12/16
#Shot12 - The One With Remote Working 🏠
https://journey.brucira.com/
COVID-19 was a rough patch for all of us filled with tough decisions. 🦠
But what do you do at a startup when things change overnight? You pivot of course!
After anticipating that lockdowns might happen anytime, we began practice drilling with our team in a remote working environment.
And sure enough, when the lockdown was announced, Team Brucira activated their WFH-action mode!
Stay tuned with Brucira for the next shot in the series of #BruciraTurns3
Here’s a closer look at our journey over the last 3 years: https://journey.brucira.com/ ❤️