Shot 12/16

#Shot12 - The One With Remote Working 🏠

https://journey.brucira.com/

COVID-19 was a rough patch for all of us filled with tough decisions. 🦠

But what do you do at a startup when things change overnight? You pivot of course!

After anticipating that lockdowns might happen anytime, we began practice drilling with our team in a remote working environment.

And sure enough, when the lockdown was announced, Team Brucira activated their WFH-action mode!

Stay tuned with Brucira for the next shot in the series of #BruciraTurns3

Here’s a closer look at our journey over the last 3 years: https://journey.brucira.com/ ❤️