Podcast App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How's it going, friends? We’re here with a new shot — a podcast listening app 🎧
There are 2 screens 📱
📻The left one is the home screen. There a user can choose podcast categories, personalized selections, and popular podcasts for the chosen topics.
🎵On the right, there is a playback screen. At the bottom of it, a user can go to the next episodes.
We’ve used shades of dark blue on the white background. It is a perfect mix for using the app while being on the road🚙 or chilling on the beach🏖— the buttons and the text will be visible even under direct sunlight.
Looks cool, huh?
Press 💙 if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Sergey Bulanov
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜