Podcast App

Podcast App soft colors appdesign audio player player podcasts uiuxdesign audio podcast startup mvp online react native mobile ui ux purrweb design app
How's it going, friends? We’re here with a new shot — a podcast listening app 🎧

There are 2 screens 📱
📻The left one is the home screen. There a user can choose podcast categories, personalized selections, and popular podcasts for the chosen topics.
🎵On the right, there is a playback screen. At the bottom of it, a user can go to the next episodes.

We’ve used shades of dark blue on the white background. It is a perfect mix for using the app while being on the road🚙 or chilling on the beach🏖— the buttons and the text will be visible even under direct sunlight.

Looks cool, huh?

Created by Sergey Bulanov

