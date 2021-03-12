Vinicius Pineschi
Beta Pepperoni

Apellidos Vencedor - website

Vinicius Pineschi
Beta Pepperoni
Vinicius Pineschi for Beta Pepperoni
Hire Us
  • Save
Apellidos Vencedor - website painting paint campaign advertising stories vencedor peru design branding website ui web design ux design ui design interactive
Apellidos Vencedor - website painting paint campaign advertising stories vencedor peru design branding website ui web design ux design ui design interactive
Apellidos Vencedor - website painting paint campaign advertising stories vencedor peru design branding website ui web design ux design ui design interactive
Apellidos Vencedor - website painting paint campaign advertising stories vencedor peru design branding website ui web design ux design ui design interactive
Apellidos Vencedor - website painting paint campaign advertising stories vencedor peru design branding website ui web design ux design ui design interactive
Download color palette
  1. vencedor_animabaja.mp4
  2. dribble_vencedor05.jpg
  3. dribble_vencedor06.jpg
  4. dribble_vencedor02.jpg
  5. dribble_vencedor03.jpg
  6. dribble_vencedor04.jpg

The project developed with FCB Mayo agency.
A website that tells the story of 4 different families that have the name of a color as their last names.
Client: Vencedor Perú

Beta Pepperoni
Beta Pepperoni
We help Purpose-driven founders from Idea to MLP.
Hire Us

More by Beta Pepperoni

View profile
    • Like