Logo design & Branding for CREATOSS

I recently designed a logo for an innovative engineering brand.

My task was to design a sign and visual identification.

The brand name is a word game combined with CREA & TOSS.

CREATOSS will bring the ideas of its clients to life. The client tosses his idea to engineers through the web/ application where, after verification, it is implemented from scratch to the finished product.

The logo is a segment of a circle. The wheel symbolizes the invention and human work, progress and innovation. In this case, the clipping is understood as part of this process.

The circle segment has also become the starting point for the design of typography which with its dynamics and shape refers to the sign as a coherent whole of the concept.

Color is full of energy and creativity. No unnecessary philosophy :)

The customer is satisfied, I hope you like it too!

