Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Davor Naumoski

SensorKit - Smart Home Widgets

Davor Naumoski
Davor Naumoski
  • Save
SensorKit - Smart Home Widgets designinspiration sketch design interfacedesign userinterface userexperience uxdesign uidesign ux ui homekit sensors smarthome homescreen ios14 smart home ioswidget widget
Download color palette

Widgets, widgets, widgets! Get your favourite sensor information right on your Home screen. Enjoy data about your Home at a glance, in a beautiful widget which perfectly suits the iOS theme, automatically supporting light and dark mode out of the box, with no hidden fees or in-app purchases.

Download link: https://apple.co/3kZMaNh

Davor Naumoski
Davor Naumoski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Davor Naumoski

View profile
    • Like