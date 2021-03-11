Logistic card | Route operators

Hey everyone. Continuing to share the details of the logistics project; Today it is the turn of part of the target interface of the Route Operators: the table is presented in the form of vertical cards, the navigation of which is adapted to both web and mobile use. The tasks of the operators include:

• checking the data of the collected order,

• residual filling of forms behind the customer; control of the target route of the collected order,

• timely response to changes in the route of drivers.

The operator at any time has access to the route control cameras mounted on the body of the trucks, for a faster response to emergency situations. System automatically builds a route for the driver, the operator only needs to correctly fill out the forms of the endpoint of the order.

In addition to all this, the operator is also responsible for filling out the forms of the pass system, which allows drivers to enter closed facilities for a more holistic delivery.