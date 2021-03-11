Design concept for Rent

Hi all, here comes our design concept for rental housing.

Thanks to a convenient search, finding the best apartments at an affordable price can be as easy as a pie. You can locate the accommodation on the map and see what is nearby, as well as view the related photos without leaving the property page.

The general view of the concept is very easy and clear. All user's attention is focused on the accommodation - photo, description and the list of benefits. For this purpose we used white and, as an accent, dark green. The Mulish font looks just great in both the title and description. And the design is complemented by thin and small icons with basic facts about housing. Nothing extra!

Don't forget to visit Codica team website for more case studies.

Codica team delivers custom software solutions tailored for your needs. Contact us to discuss your project and get a free quote.

Follow us on socials:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn