We've all forgotten a bit about vacation planning or pre-flight creeps, ha? But we believe that the dreams of travel with no limits will come true soon. And that’s why we want to show you our travel design concept.

It’s not an average native mobile app, but a cross platform progressive web app.

This solution specializes in finding and booking tours to Scandinavian countries. Each tour has a detailed description, route, reviews, and gallery. After reviewing a tour, you can choose the appropriate dates and number of travelers for booking and pay asap.

The color palette is light, with an emphasis on dark red. Agree, this color is in a good harmony with the nature of Scandinavia. We'll be sharing more screens of this concept soon.

